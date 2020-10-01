Satoshi Kodaira hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his round tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kodaira's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kodaira had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kodaira to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.