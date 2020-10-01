  • Sam Ryder shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Ryder drains a 15-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

