Sam Ryder hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 79th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Ryder had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ryder's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ryder's 126 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ryder had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Ryder had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.