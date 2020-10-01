-
-
Sam Burns shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sam Burns hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 29th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Martin Laird, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Burns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Burns's 139 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Burns chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.