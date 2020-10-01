-
Sahith Theegala shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the par-4 second, Theegala's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Theegala got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Theegala hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
