In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Armour finished his round tied for 11th at 5 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Ryan Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Armour's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Armour's 210 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Armour hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Armour had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 5 under for the round.