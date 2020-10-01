-
-
Russell Knox finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Russell Knox hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic, Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Knox hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Knox hit his 118 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 1 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.