Rory Sabbatini hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Sabbatini had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Sabbatini chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 146 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Sabbatini hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sabbatini's tee shot went 145 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Sabbatini chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to even-par for the round.