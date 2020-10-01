Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his round in 8th at 5 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Roger Sloan's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sloan hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Sloan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Sloan had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Sloan's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Sloan stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.