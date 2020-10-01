-
Robert Streb shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Streb reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Streb got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Streb hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.
