Robby Shelton hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day in 141st at 6 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Shelton's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Shelton chipped in his third shot from 22 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Shelton had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Shelton missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 1 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Shelton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 3 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Shelton chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 5 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 6 over for the round.