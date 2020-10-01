Rob Oppenheim hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 120th at 3 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Oppenheim's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Oppenheim chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Oppenheim had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 over for the round.