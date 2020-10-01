-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Highlights
Richy Werenski’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hits his 209-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Werenski hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
Werenski got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Werenski chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
