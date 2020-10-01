  • Richy Werenski shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hits his 209-yard tee shot 11 feet from the cup at the par-3 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Richy Werenski’s nice tee shot leads to birdie at Sanderson Farms

