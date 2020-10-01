Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Cabrera Bello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cabrera Bello to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Cabrera Bello at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Cabrera Bello suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.