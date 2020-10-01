-
-
Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Peter Malnati sinks long birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati drains a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to even for the round.
Malnati got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Malnati's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.