  • Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati drains a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Peter Malnati sinks long birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Malnati drains a 30-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.