Patton Kizzire putts himself to an even-par first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Highlights
Patton Kizzire jars 23-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire sinks a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
Patton Kizzire got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patton Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kizzire's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Kizzire hit his 96 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
