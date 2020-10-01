Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 67th at 3 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Rodgers reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Rodgers suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rodgers at 4 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 5 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.