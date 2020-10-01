-
Pat Perez shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Pat Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 61st at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Michael Gligic, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Camilo Villegas, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Perez chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Perez hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Perez hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Perez to 1 over for the round.
Perez got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.
