Nick Watney rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Watney hit 6 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Watney finished his round tied for 17th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Nick Watney's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Watney hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Watney chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
