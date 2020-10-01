In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Taylor's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.