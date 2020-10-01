In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 42nd at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the par-5 11th, Lashley chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lashley chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Lashley at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lashley's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.

Lashley tee shot went 220 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 3 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 2 under for the round.