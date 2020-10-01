MJ Daffue hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Daffue finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with Michael Gligic; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, MJ Daffue had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved MJ Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Daffue chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Daffue to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Daffue hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 4 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 5 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Daffue's 169 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 7 under for the round.