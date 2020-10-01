Michael Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 40th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and MJ Daffue, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kim had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's tee shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.