In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round in 3rd at 7 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, Gligic's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

Gligic missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Gligic's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 5 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gligic's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 7 under for the round.