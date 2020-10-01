In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Maverick McNealy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 28th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the par-4 second, McNealy's 103 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 third. This moved McNealy to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McNealy at 1 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McNealy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, McNealy had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McNealy hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McNealy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 5 under for the round.