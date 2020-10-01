-
Matthias Schwab shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Schwab got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schwab to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Schwab's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.
Schwab missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.
At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Schwab got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.
