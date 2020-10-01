-
Matthew NeSmith posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith birdies from off the green at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith sinks a 14-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. NeSmith finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matthew NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, NeSmith's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
