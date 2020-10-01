-
Matt Jones shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Matt Jones hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 92nd at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Jones got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 1 over for the round.
