Matt Every hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Every finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Every had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 second, Every reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Every at 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Every's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Every to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Every hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

Every missed the green on his first shot on the 214-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Every to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Every's 117 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 4 under for the round.

Every tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Every to 3 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 2 under for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 under for the round.