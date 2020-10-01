-
Martin Trainer shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Michael Gligic are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Trainer chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Trainer's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Trainer chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
