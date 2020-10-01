-
-
Martin Laird shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Laird hit 11 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Michael Gligic are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Laird's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 third, Laird's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 10 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Laird had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.