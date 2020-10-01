Mark Hubbard hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard's tee shot went 179 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hubbard's 126 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.