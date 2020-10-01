-
-
Mark Anderson putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mark Anderson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Anderson finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 291 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Mark Anderson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Anderson hit his 90 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Anderson hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.