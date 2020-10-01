In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, List's tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, List chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, List chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, List chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, List chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, List's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.