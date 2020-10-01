-
Luke Donald shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan is in 7th at 5 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Donald's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Donald to even for the round.
