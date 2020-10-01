-
Lucas Glover rebounds from poor front in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Glover finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
Lucas Glover tee shot went 190 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Glover's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Glover chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Glover hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Glover's 147 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
