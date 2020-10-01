-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lee hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Lee chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
