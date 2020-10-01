-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Stanley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stanley's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stanley's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.
