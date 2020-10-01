-
7-over 79 by Kyle Ramey in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyle Ramey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 125th at 7 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ramey's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Ramey got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 2 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Ramey's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 6 over for the round.
Ramey got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 7 over for the round.
