Kristoffer Ventura hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Ventura hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ventura chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Ventura had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 5 under for the round.

Ventura tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a three-putt for double bogey, bringing Ventura to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Ventura's 200 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 5 under for the round.