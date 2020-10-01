-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Kramer Hickok hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 97th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Hickok hit his 137 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
