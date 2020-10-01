-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 139th at 5 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
Aphibarnrat tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Aphibarnrat hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 411-yard par-4 first, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 148 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
