Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 46th at even par; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gligic and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Tway tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Tway reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Tway at even for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tway's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
