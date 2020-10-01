Kevin Stadler hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his day in 144th at 10 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Stadler's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Stadler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Stadler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Stadler sank his approach from 171 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

Stadler got a double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Stadler to 3 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 4 over for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to 5 over for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Stadler chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 6 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stadler's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stadler to 9 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Stadler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stadler to 10 over for the round.