Kevin Chappell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Chappell finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 285 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kevin Chappell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Chappell hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Chappell chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Chappell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Chappell had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Chappell chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Chappell at 6 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Chappell at 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Chappell's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 8 under for the round.