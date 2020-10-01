Kelly Kraft hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Kraft hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 238 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kraft had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.