Keith Mitchell shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 86th at 2 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic, Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Roger Sloan, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Mitchell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Mitchell's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
