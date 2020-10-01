  • Keegan Bradley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley drains a 29-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley sinks a 29-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms

