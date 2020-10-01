-
Keegan Bradley delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley sinks a 29-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley drains a 29-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Michael Gligic, Anirban Lahiri, and J.T. Poston; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Roger Sloan, Talor Gooch, Martin Laird, Cameron Tringale, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Keegan Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Bradley's 124 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.
