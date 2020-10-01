-
K.J. Choi shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 138th at 4 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Sebastián Muñoz, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Choi's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Choi at even for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
Choi got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Choi to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 3 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Choi's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
