Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 39th at 2 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bramlett hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 2 under for the round.