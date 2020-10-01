In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his round in 72nd at 7 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Martin Laird, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Byrd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Byrd to even-par for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 5 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Byrd's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Byrd hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to 7 over for the round.